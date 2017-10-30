× News Castle police shoot suspect who they say was attacking woman

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A New Castle man was shot by New Castle Police as he stabbed a woman behind a home in the downtown area of New Castle, according to an Indiana State Police news release. He sustained what police are calling life-threatening gunshot wounds. The female victim was seriously wounded in the knife attack.

Police were called to the residence at 1000 Church St. around 9:42 p.m. Sunday for a domestic disturbance. There had been the report of a man with a large knife chasing a woman in the yard. Two officers arrived, with one going to the front of the house and one to the rear of the home. As the officer going to the rear of the home entered the backyard, he was met by a woman running from a knife-wielding man. The man stabbed the woman in the neck with a large knife, and the officer fired on the suspect wounding him, according to the police news release.

The suspect, Brandon Lee Flowers, 41, of the Church St. address, was taken to Henry Community Health Hospital and later flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis with life-threatening wounds.

The female stabbing victim, Erin Mahin, 38, of an address on S. 7th St. in New Castle, was taken to Henry Community Health Hospital and later flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis with serious wounds. It is believed the suspect and stabbing victim were acquaintances and had been involved in some sort of domestic dispute prior to the officer’s arrival, according to police.