New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in Indianapolis talking about nation's opioid crisis

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie visits Indianapolis to talk about nation’s opioid crisis

Posted 3:35 pm, October 30, 2017, by

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is in Indianapolis highlighting the nation’s opioid crisis.

Christie delivered today’s keynote address at an annual conference hosted by the Indiana attorney general focused on the state’s prescription drug and opioid epidemic.

Christie has led a white house task force focused on the crisis nationwide. On Wednesday the commission will release a new set of critical recommendations.

Christie’s visit to Indianapolis comes just days after President Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency.

