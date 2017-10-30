× New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie visits Indianapolis to talk about nation’s opioid crisis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is in Indianapolis highlighting the nation’s opioid crisis.

Christie delivered today’s keynote address at an annual conference hosted by the Indiana attorney general focused on the state’s prescription drug and opioid epidemic.

Christie has led a white house task force focused on the crisis nationwide. On Wednesday the commission will release a new set of critical recommendations.

Christie’s visit to Indianapolis comes just days after President Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency.