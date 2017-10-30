× IMPD seizes 200 grams of heroin, $50K while serving search warrant at paroled cocaine dealer’s home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department seized tens of thousands of dollars and a considerable amount of narcotics while serving a search warrant at the home of a man who was on parole for dealing cocaine.

Officers with the North District Flex Team and North District Narcotics Unit assisted the Indiana Department of Correction Parole Field Team on a home visit in the 2100 block of White Avenue.

Jamal Smith was on parole at the location for dealing cocaine. Officers observed evidence of illegal narcotics during the visit, and they were granted a search warrant.

During a search of the home, officers seized large quantities of drugs and cash. Smith told police the cash was from drug proceeds.

The following was seized from the home: 202 grams of heroin; $50,460 in cash; digital scale with suspected heroin residue; 14 grams of marijuana; and suspected liquid controlled substance.

Smith was arrested for suspicion of dealing in narcotics; possession of narcotics; dealing in marijuana; maintain common nuisance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.