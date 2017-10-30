Find trick-or-treating hours for central Indiana here

Gov. Christie in Indianapolis on opioid crisis ahead of commission recommendations, responds to indictments

Posted 7:11 pm, October 30, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS – New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie underscored the nation’s opioid crisis in Indianapolis Monday, days before a White House commission Christie leads is poised to release its final report and list of recommendations to President Trump and Congress.

Christie was Monday’s keynote speaker at an annual conference hosted by Indiana’s attorney general focused on the state’s prescription drug and opioid crisis.

Christie also responded to Monday's indictments of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, after saying Sunday on Face the Nation "no one" has told President Trump he is under investigation as part of the probe.

 

