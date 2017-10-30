× Fun, spooky events planned on Halloween at Indy Parks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indy Parks is welcoming children and families for fun-filled activities on Halloween.

The first event is “Bizarre Birds of Halloween.” Kids can meet a spooky bird, make crafts and enjoy treats. It runs from 2-3 p.m. at Eagle Creek Park Ornithology Center, located at 6515 Delong Road. There is no cost for the event, but it costs $5-6 per vehicle to enter the park.

From 5:30-7:30 p.m., Indy Parks will hold their free trick-or-treat festivities at Brookside Park, located at 3500 Brookside Parkway South Drive. Children will be able to enjoy games, treats and other activities.

More trick-or-treating will take place at Windsor Village Park, located at 6510 East 25th Street, from 6-8 p.m. This event is also free.

To close out Halloween, the Fall Festival will be held from 6-10 p.m. at Christian Park, located at 4200 English Avenue. The cost is $5 per person.

