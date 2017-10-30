× Franklin police arrest man accused of installing camera in 13-year-old girl’s bathroom

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Officers with the Franklin Police Department arrested a man accused of installing a camera in a girl’s bathroom.

Charles Walker is facing child exploitation, child pornography, and voyeurism charges.

Police say a 13-year-old girl told them she was undressing to take a shower when she noticed a light flashing inside a shoebox located in the closet area of the bathroom. When she opened the shoebox, she saw a small black device.

She left the bathroom with the camera, and she told police Walker entered the bathroom after her.

Her mother wasn’t home, so she took the camera to her neighbor’s home and showed it to them. They said they believed the device was a camera and called police.

The SD card was not inside the camera, and the girl’s neighbors told police they were certain there was once an SD card inside the camera. Police executed a search warrant at the girl’s home, and they eventually found the SD card.

Police arrested Walker after reviewing the video on the SD card.