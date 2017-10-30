Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort turns himself in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman for Donald Trump, turned himself in Monday to federal officials.

Manafort was indicted under seal on Friday and is planning to turn himself in, a source told CNN.

The indictment is expected to be unsealed later Monday.

The New York Times reported that Manafort and Rick Gates, his former business associate, have been told to surrender to federal authorities.

Manafort has been under investigation for violations of federal tax law and money laundering. There are also questions about whether he appropriately disclosed his foreign lobbying, the Times reported.

The indictment of a top official in the Trump campaign signals a new face in the probe headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who's conducting a wide-ranging probe into possible collusion with the Russian government as well as obstruction of justice and financial crimes.

Manafort, whose work for former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych has attracted scrutiny from federal investigators, has previously denied financial wrongdoing regarding his Ukraine-related payments, his bank accounts in offshore tax shelters and his various real-estate transactions over the years.

He is the first person in Trump's orbit charged in connection with the special counsel investigation, which is exploring whether Trump's actions surrounding the firing of former FBI Director James Comey amount to obstruction of justice. Mueller has taken a broad approach to his mandate that includes a focus on the financial dealings of Trump's team.

Before the indictment, the FBI in July executed a so-called no-knock search warrant with guns drawn at Manafort's home in Alexandria, Virginia, seizing financial and tax documents, including some that had already been provided to congressional investigators.