× Dry, chilly conditions for Halloween; Freeze Warning Tuesday morning

We have a freeze warning in effect for all of Central Indiana from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. A strong cold front moved across the state Monday. Now, the coldest air of the season so far is here and low temperatures will fall below freezing overnight through mid morning.

Expect sunny skies Tuesday, with cool temperatures for trick-or-treaters Tuesday night.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain from from Wednesday through the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, the nation returns to Standard Time Sunday morning. Be sure to turn your clocks back one hour and to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Our work week began with light rain.

We have a Freeze Warning in effect for Tuesday morning.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

The average high for Halloween in 60 degrees.

We’ll have a dry, cool night for Halloween activities.

So fat this has been a dry Fall.

A daily chance for rain will be with us through the weekend.