Southeast side shooting leaves one man dead Sunday morning

Posted 3:20 am, October 29, 2017, by , Updated at 03:24AM, October 29, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Homicide investigators are currently looking into a shooting that happened early Sunday morning on the city’s southeast side.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8400 block of Wildwood Farms Drive and found a man shot outside of a residence.

The man was around 20 years old.

He was taken to Eskanazi where he later died.

Right now, investigators are interviewing several witnesses.

Captain Michael Elder with IMPD says that everyone involved in the incident is detained at this time, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

We will continue to update this story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s