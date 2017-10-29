× Southeast side shooting leaves one man dead Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Homicide investigators are currently looking into a shooting that happened early Sunday morning on the city’s southeast side.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8400 block of Wildwood Farms Drive and found a man shot outside of a residence.

The man was around 20 years old.

He was taken to Eskanazi where he later died.

Right now, investigators are interviewing several witnesses.

Captain Michael Elder with IMPD says that everyone involved in the incident is detained at this time, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

We will continue to update this story.