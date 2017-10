× Report: Luck getting second opinion on lingering pain

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is looking for more medical opinions as to why he’s still dealing pain after off-season right shoulder surgery according to a report from FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.

Luck returned to practice the week after the Colts lost in Seattle, but the team shut him down two weeks later after he experienced soreness. General manager Chris Ballard said Luck was given a cortisone shot for inflammation.