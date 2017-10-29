× Local woman seriously injured in rural Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Boone County were dispatched to an accident in near Lebanon that sent an Indianapolis woman to the hospital in serious condition.

Just before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 8400 block of E. 100 S on a report of an accident with entrapment.

When police arrived to the scene, they found 38-year-old Stacie Hoppe unconscious. Her daughter was with her but she was moving around in the back of the car.

Hoppe was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in serious condition.

After an investigation, authorities determined that her 2004 Chevy Cavalier was traveling eastbound on CR 100 S when it left the roadway for unknown reasons.

She reportedly struck a fence post and had to be extricated from the vehicle. At this time it is not known if Alcohol was a factor, toxicology results are pending at this time.