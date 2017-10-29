IN Focus: Braun, Morales square off in GOP primary

INDIANAPOLIS - On this week's edition of IN Focus, we sit down with two of the Republican candidates running to represent Indiana's 4th congressional district.

In a field of several potential candidates, Diego Morales and Steve Braun have led the way in early fundraising.

Morales, a former aide to then-Gov. Mike Pence, is seeking elected office for the first time, while Braun recently left his post as commissioner of the Department of Workforce Development to run for Congress.

Braun also served as a state representative for one term before being appointed by Pence to head the DWD.

In the video above, Braun discusses his decision to run for Congress, and his experience in the public and private sector.

In the video below, Morales discusses his position on immigration, and talks about his background in the military and other public service roles.

 

