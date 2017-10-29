FFA students visiting help Indy family in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- A local family in need is saying thanks to a group of FFA students who helped them out when they didn’t have to. Now that family says they want to pay that kindness forward.

The Amt family has been living in a hotel for the past week, after their home was left unlivable following a horrible water leak while they were on vacation.

“We came home to our house completely flooded with water from a piece in the toilet breaking,” said Randi Amt.

She and her husband, Jon, along with their kids Jon, Rylee, and Keldon have been living in a hotel for the past ten days. The work to fix their home will likely take weeks, and staying at a hotel has had its low moments, like a few nigths ago.

“There were some teenagers being really loud in the hallway after ten o’clock,” said Randi, “and so I knocked on the door and I kindly explained our situation, and instead of getting smart with me they just decided to say sorry.”

But then, they did more.

“About an hour later I went to go to bed and I saw a note on the floor and it was from them and they’d slipped it under our door and it was a note saying sorry about your house and it had $40 included,” said Randi.

It turns out those teens were six FFA students, in town from Eureka, Kansas, for last week’s national FFA convention.

“I’m very proud of these kids and what they have done,” said their FFA advisor Trint Peine, “not only being mature enough and owning up to what they did wrong, but also taking the next step and wanting to help the family that was in need.”

Peine said he didn’t even know they’d done this until Jon Amt caught him in the hotel lobby as they were leaving.

“They’re at that stage in their lives where they’re making choices and it was pretty amazing to see that and be able to show examples for my children,” said Jon.

Randi knows her family will have a home to go back to in a few weeks, but she’s been thinking about others who might not be so fortunate. Because of that she has set up a YouCaring.com page to raise money for homeless people in Indianapolis.