Continues to feel like December but changes ahead

Most of Sunday was spent under a thick deck of clouds. Clouds held temperatures to the upper 30°s/lower 40°s for much of central Indiana, making it feel like December temperatures.

I expected clouds to break around 3pm. Unfortunately, the clouds decided to break a couple hours after that. Skies are clearing from the west as of 6:30pm. The clearing will allow temperatures to drop in to the low to mid 30°s later tonight before clouds move back in.

We should hit our low temperature for the night between 11pm-2am. After that, clouds move back in and winds turn out of the southwest warming temperatures back to the upper 30°s by daybreak.

Expect to see mostly cloudy skies Monday with a few spotty showers in the morning and again during the afternoon.

GHOULISH TEMPERATURES

As first advertised last week, Halloween looks cool. Highs will only be in the middle to upper 40°s. When it gets to the Trick-or-Treat time temperatures will be in the middle 40°s dropping to the lower 40°s. This would make this the coldest Halloween in four years. (2016-63° | 2015-59° | 2014-47°)

SLICK WEDNESDAY MORNING?

We will have to keep an eye on Wednesday morning. Computer models suggest clouds and moisture build in from the south. Undercutting the clouds, temperatures will drop close to the freezing mark. As precipitation falls, it may fall as a rain, sleet, snow, freezing rain mix. It shouldn’t last long as southerly winds quickly bring warmer air in to the area, changing precipitation over to all rain. Stay tuned!