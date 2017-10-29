× Clinton County man dies after hitting tree in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police are investigating after a Clinton County man was found dead in his vehicle following a possible medical episode.

Police received a call from the family of 64-year-old Roger Clark Saturday night after he reportedly did not return home to his farm in Clinton County.

Authorities began searching for his 2007 grey Ford Escape throughout the night in northeast Boone County, but could not find the vehicle.

It was discovered Sunday morning at around 10:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of E. SR 47. Police said the vehicle left the roadway, drove through a bean field and then struck a tree.

Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary results show Clark had a potential medical issue sometime after leaving his farm Saturday night.

Police said he roughly traveled 1/3 of a mile through the bean field before striking the tree.