Woman in critical condition after a car fire on the northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A car fire early Saturday morning leaves a woman in critical condition on the northeast side.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car fire on East 39th street and North Colorado Avenue.

Inside, they found a woman in a white Honda Odyssey minivan who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Her condition has not changed at this time.

