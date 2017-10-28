Suspects in Lawrence home burglary steal potentially live hand grenade, other weapons

Posted 2:59 am, October 28, 2017, by , Updated at 03:06AM, October 28, 2017

File photo

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police are currently searching for potential burglary suspects who stole a potentially live hand grenade, among other weapons and police badges from a home on the north east side.

Late Friday night at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded to reports of a house being burglarized.

Police say that the residence, on North Kenyan Avenue, belongs to a retired Marion County sheriff deputy. The homeowner is also a war veteran.

According to the victim’s family, the hand grenade was stolen along with multiple shotguns, ammunition, and an antique black powder rifle.

While police searched the area around the residence, they were able to recover some of the ammunition.

HOW TO STAY SAFE:

Police are warning that this potentially live hand grenade should be treated as such until an expert can determine if it is, in fact, live.

Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff says that if this potentially live hand grenade is in the hands of someone who is not certified to handle it, the weapon can be “extremely unstable and very dangerous.”

Also stolen from the home were a Marion County Sheriff’s Office badge, a Southport Police badge and a Whitestown Police badge.

Lawrence Police also want to remind citizens that all active law enforcement officers are required to provide photo identification along with a badge. Just because someone presents a badge, doesn’t necessarily mean they are actually an active law enforcement officer.

If you have any doubts about a law enforcement officer’s credentials, you can always call their law enforcement agency and request a uniformed, active-duty officer to come to your location.

Police say the suspects could possibly be two young males dressed in dark clothing.

WHAT YOU CAN DO:

If you know anything about this crime, or if anyone tries to sell the potentially live hand grenade, weapons or law enforcement badges, contact police immediately. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

