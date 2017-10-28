Foodie Spotlight: Soupremacy

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by CBS4indy.com contributor Dustin Heller

Iconic French chef Auguste Escoffier once said: “Of all the items on the menu, soup is that which exacts the most delicate perfection and the strictest attention.” It’s with this thinking and also the changing of the leaves that I figured it was time for a trip to Soupremacy.

Is there really anything better on a crisp fall day than a hot bowl of soup? Well, maybe three bowls, but that’s another story altogether.

Soupremacy is located in the heart of downtown Indy, just off Monument Circle at 7 E. Market St. The place is ran by GM, Danielle Cooney, who is no Soup Nazi (how could I not throw in a Seinfeld reference?), but quite the opposite. You will not be told “No soup for you!”, but instead, you will be greeted with a smile and be made to feel right at home.

Soupremacy is a charming little place with great countertop seating overlooking Market St. and a sidewalk seating area with one of the best views in all the city. It’s the perfect place for a quick meal any time of day, or if you’re in a hurry, grab-n-go. Making sure to not leave anyone out, Soupremacy offers gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options every day. They normally have anywhere between ten and fifteen different soup options each day, but when one of them runs out…you’re out of luck (at least for the day).

The soup options rotate regularly depending on the season or the chef’s mood that day, but Soupremacy offers six “core” soups that you can find on the menu everyday…and they are Chili, Chicken Velvet, Italian Kale Parmesan, Chicken and Noodles, Buffalo Chicken, and Lobster Bisque. That’s a stellar lineup!

Since the name of place is, in fact, Soupremacy, I’ve decided to pick four items from the soup portion of the menu as my “can’t miss”. That said, they are serving up much more than just soup. If you’re not into the whole “soup for breakfast” thing, they have a nice variety of breakfast items on the menu including omelets and biscuits and gravy (the chicken velvet soup doubles as the gravy, but we’ll get to that in a second).

They also have an excellent selection of freshly prepared salads that just happen to pair nicely with the soups. Not to keep you waiting any longer, here are my “can’t miss” soups at Soupremacy:

1. Chicken Velvet…Do any of you remember the downtown L.S. Ayers Tea Room from back in the day? I didn’t either, but they were famous for their chicken velvet soup. Soupremacy has taken their recipe and kicked it up a notch. I can’t say I’ve ever had the original, but I can’t imagine it being any better than this. Forget about a cup of coffee in the morning to wake me up, how about of cup this! 2. Chili – Secret Recipe…I’d consider myself a bit of a chili connoisseur (that’s only because I eat a lot of it), and the one thing that stood out to me the most was that they don’t use chili powder. Most traditional chilis are loaded with chili powder, but not this one. This allows for the true flavor of the beef and beans to come through, and the cherry on top of the sundae is that hint of cilantro. 3. Buffalo Chicken…Ever wondered what a buffalo chicken sandwich would taste like as a liquid? Well, you don’t have to wonder any longer. I’m a sucker for spicy things and this soup pretty much knocked my socks off. If you want to make friends and be popular, take a pot of this to a Super Bowl party next February. 4. Beef Barley…This is more of a stew than it is a soup, but we’re just splitting hairs there. Any time that prime cut steak is used in a soup, I’ll be having seconds. This is the soup for the cold winter months ahead. Bundle up.

They say chicken soup is good for the soul, well, I’ll take that one step further and say Soupremacy is good for the soul (and the taste buds too). Next time your downtown and need a quick meal, pop in to Soupremacy and I’m sure you’ll find just what you’re looking for.