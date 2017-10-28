Brown County ATV crash kills Fishers man, injuries child

Posted 3:58 pm, October 28, 2017, by , Updated at 04:29PM, October 28, 2017

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigation an ATV crash that killed a Fishers man and sent a child to the hospital on Saturday morning.

Authorities were called to the scene 3000 block of Marlett Rd. in Nashville at around 10:30 a.m. on a report of a crash that just occurred.

38-year-old Joseph Fenton, of Fishers, was pronounced dead at the scene after evidence suggests he flipped a 2015 Yahama Grizzly 500 while having a child on-board.

The child was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children with a cut to his head.

No safety equipment was worn by Mr. Fenton or the child. Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor at this time.

Indiana Conservation Officers strongly encourage riders to always wear a helmet and other necessary safety equipment when operating any off road vehicle.

