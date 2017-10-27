Tipton Co. daycare worker accused of killing newborn to appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIPTON CO, Ind-- A Tipton County daycare worker accused of killing a 2-month-old-baby is set to appear in court this morning.

This hearing for Jessica Moss was initially set for Monday, but a last minute change, pushed it up to this morning. Prosecutors tell us they will fight to keep her behind bars.

Moss is facing felony child neglect charges after police say placed Connor Collins in a crib face down and left the infant unsupervised in May of this year.

When Moss came back to check on him, the newborn was already dead.

"When they got there they found him on the couch with his hands up, there was no administrating CPR or anything," said Connor's mom Meghan Murray.

Court documents show Moss was running an unlicensed day care, babysitting eleven children the day the infant died. Indiana's family and social services administration shut the daycare down in August.

We will have a crew in the courtroom this morning and bring you the very latest as it becomes available.