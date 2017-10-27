× Temperatures fall through the 40s with rain today, but we dry out for the weekend

Temperatures will FALL instead of rise today. We saw our high for the day overnight, and now we’ll drop through the 40s for the rest of the day. A cold front will cross the state and deliver showers to much of the region as the day wears on.

Showers will arrive in western Indiana by 10 am and Indy by the early afternoon. Showers will continue for the majority of the afternoon and continue its eastward progression. Radar will be active for the 5pm drive and showers will continue east of US-31 through midnight tonight.

The majority of the weekend will be DRY, but it will be chilly. Daily high temperatures will only be in the 40s. We will also see our first HARD FREEZE of the year on Sunday morning with lows between 25-30 degrees.

Looking ahead to Halloween, it will be DRY this year with highs in the low 50s. From 6-8pm, temperatures will be in the mid-upper 40s for the Trick-or-Treaters.

We’ll stay in the 50s with rain chances not returning until late next week.