Rachel's Roundup: The best of what's happening in and around Indy this Halloween Weekend

Looking for some ideas for things to do this Halloween weekend in and around Indianapolis? No worries, I’ve got you covered.

Here’s my roundup of the best local events, festivals, and activities this Halloween weekend.

IRVINGTON HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL

Irvington Historic District

The Historic Irvington Halloween Festival is a week of events including a run, masquerade ball, contests, Halloween-themed movies, storytelling, ghost tours, live theater, bike rides, roller derby, a haunted puppet show and dozens of other events. The Festival culminates on Saturday with a street fair which includes over 120 vendors, live-music and a costume parade.

5TH ANNUAL BOO-N-BREW AT CLAY TERRACE

14390 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel, IN

Fun for kids and adults alike! Event begins at 2PM on Saturday, Oct 28th at Clay Terrace in Carmel. Adults can enjoy beer in the beer garden, while the kids can enjoy their annual Mall-o-ween mall-wide safe trick-or-treating event. Children ages 10 & under will be able to trick-or-treat from store to store. Other fun activities will include live music, silly safari animal shows, face painting, balloon artists, hayrides and more!

ZOO BOO AT INDIANAPOLIS ZOO

1200 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN

Final weekend to enjoy Zoo Boo! Kids can wear their costumes and head to the zoo to experience Pumpkin Town, where pumpkin bowling is always a crowd favorite. They can also ride the Round-Go-Merry — the carousel that moves in reverse — and the Spooktacular Train, which offers an enchanted ride with a special treat at the end. The animals are getting in on the Halloween fun with the Elephant Pumpkin Spash. And don’t forget to bring a reusable bag to collect treats on Trick or Treat Trail. (Final day is Sunday. Zoo members get in free, and for non-members, Zoo Boo is included with the price of admission).

HOWL-O-WEEN PARTY AT METAZOA BREWING COMPANY

140 S College Ave, Indianapolis, IN

21+ Free admission. Get yourself and your pup decked out in Halloween costumes for this pet-friendly Halloween party at Metazoa Brewing Company. Event starts at 6PM on Friday, Oct 27. Costume contest starts at 8PM with winners for best pet costume, best human costume, and best pet and owner duo. Try out Metazoa’s new fall lineup of brews and Union Jacks Food Truck will be on hand.

FRIGHT NIGHT AT REVEL NIGHTCLUB

225 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN

21+ The 10th annual Fright Night Halloween party benefitting former Colts star Marlin Jackson’s Fight for Life Foundation. VIP and General Admission tickets are available. VIP session from 7:30PM-9PM includes a red carpet experience, complimentary cocktails, appetizers, music, and lots of prizes. The General Admission portion is from 9PM-11PM with silent auction, live auction, and costume contest. Mingle with celebrities while enjoying great food, drinks, music, and more. All proceeds go to Fight for Life Foundation.

HAUNTED FEST AT THE PAVILION AT PAN AM PLAZA

201 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN

18+ October 28th. EDM fans can enjoy a night of music from Yellow Claw, Cash Cash, Milk N Cooks, Sweeney, and special guest Waka Flaka Flame. Doors open at 7PM at the Pan Am Plaza, which is a very cool event and concert space. Tickets are available on Eventbrite website.

Looking for even more ideas for things to do around Indy this weekend? Here are some bonus options:

CRAWLOWEEN ON MAIN

Main St, Speedway, IN

Friday, October 28th at 8PM. Adults can enjoy signature “potions” all down Speedway’s Main Street from 1911 Grill, Big Woods Speedway, Dawson’s on Main, Barbecue and Bourbon, Foyt Wine Vault, Daredevil Brewing Company, and O’Reilly’s Irish Pub. And at 7PM, adults and kids 16 and over can see if they can “survive” the Zombie Fun Run 5K.

HAUNTED HUNT AT THE MARKET AT HAGUE

Lawrence North High School

Dress up and bring the whole family to a haunted hunt at the Market at Hague on Saturday October 28th from 9AM-1PM. This event includes booth trick or treating, free pumpkin decorating, great food and more.

WYLIE HAUNTED HOUSE TOURS

307 E 2nd St. Bloomington, IN

Free admission, recommended for ages 10+. Nighttime tours of former Indiana University President Wylie’s home will explore ghost stories and Halloween traditions and horrors of the 19th century. Tours will take about 30 minutes and will continue throughout the night from 6:30pm-9:30pm. And don’t forget to go next door to the Education Center for a variety of spooky Halloween activities.

HEADLESS HORSEMAN AT CONNER PRARIE

13400 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN

The annual Conner Prairie Halloween festival is back until Oct 29th and so is the Headless Horseman! Gates are open from 6PM-9PM with activities running as late as 10PM. Play games in the Halloween Midway, check out the Monster Museum, listen to spooky ghost stories, try to make your way through the 7-acre corn maze, and of course get chased by the Headless Horseman while on the Haunted Hayride.

BEER AND CHILI FESTIVAL

Tried & True Alehouse, 2800 S State Rd. 135, Greenwood, IN

From 12PM-4PM on Saturday, October 28th, some of the area’s best chefs are making chili, and area craft breweries and Mallow Run Winery are bringing drinks for this family-friendly fundraising event. The festival also features a children’s activity area, raffles, silent auction and live music. Tickets are $15 at the door for adults, $5 for ages 12-20, and free for children under 12. Proceeds benefit the Noah Kriese Foundation.

Click here for more info.