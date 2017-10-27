Police: Ohio man wanted for murder, rape of 13-month-old in custody after 3 weeks on the run

Posted 7:50 am, October 27, 2017, by

Joshua Dale Gurto

PITTSBURGH — A man wanted on charges he raped and killed a 13-month-old girl in Ohio is in custody in Pennsylvania.

KDKA-TV reports Joshua Gurto was captured in Pittsburgh around 1:30 a.m. Friday and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Conneaut, Ohio, police on Facebook said they would have more details later in the day.

Aggravated murder and rape charges were filed earlier this month against the 37-year-old Gurto in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley.

On October 7, police responded to a call about an unresponsive child at an apartment in Conneaut, northeast of Cleveland. The girl had blunt-force injuries to her head and body. She died at a hospital.

