Police investigating report of sexual assault on Purdue University campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police at Purdue University are investigating a report of sexual assault on campus.

The university sent an alert to students about the attack Friday morning. Our partners at the IndyStar report the attack took place at 1:39 a.m. in the 200 block of North Martin Jischke Drive, and was reported at 2:48 a.m.

No further information about the incident has been released.

Purdue University provided these safety tips:

  • Make sure you have consent. Consent is a clear and freely given yes, not the absence of a no.
  • People who are incapacitated by alcohol or drugs cannot give consent.
  • Always get verbal consent from your partner.
  • Don’t assume you know what the other person wants.
  • Listen to your partner. If you are receiving an unclear message, stop.
  • Make a commitment to ensure everyone has a safe way home. Being an active bystander doesn’t require you put yourself at risk.
  • Define your sexual limits and practice being assertive about your boundaries
  • Get your own drinks; don’t let someone continually fill your cup or leave your drink unattended.
  • Don’t feel obligated to do anything you don’t want to do. “I don’t want to” is always a good enough reason.

