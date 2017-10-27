× Police investigating report of sexual assault on Purdue University campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police at Purdue University are investigating a report of sexual assault on campus.

The university sent an alert to students about the attack Friday morning. Our partners at the IndyStar report the attack took place at 1:39 a.m. in the 200 block of North Martin Jischke Drive, and was reported at 2:48 a.m.

No further information about the incident has been released.

Purdue University provided these safety tips: