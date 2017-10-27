Police: Indiana meth dealer received drug shipments via gift-wrapped mannequin heads

MONROE COUNTY. Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested a man accused of receiving meth shipments in the mail and dealing drugs in Monroe County.

Paxton Davis faces felony charges of dealing meth and possession of meth. Police say he had 1000 grams of meth with a street value over $75,000 when they arrested him.

Police say Davis received large quantities of meth in the mail. The packages contained mannequin heads that were gift-wrapped and stuffed with meth. They originated from southern California and were shipped overnight to Bloomington.

Davis was previously arrested by the Indiana State Police in Monroe County in August of 2017 when he was allegedly found in possession of over 300 grams of methamphetamine, $15,000 cash, packaging material, smoking devices, needles, and 26 firearms. Two of the firearms were found to be reported stolen. That case is pending in a Monroe County Court.

Anyone with information about the illegal sale of drugs can contact the Indiana State Police at (812) 332-4411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.