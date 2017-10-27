× Kidnapping suspect out of hospital, arrested after 3-state chase that ended in crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – A man who crashed a stolen car following a three-state chase that ended near Lafayette last week is out of the hospital and facing charges.

According to Indiana State Police, Kenneth O. Brown, 30, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was taken into custody after his release from an Indianapolis-area hospital Thursday night.

He faces multiple charges, including criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement with a child hostage, resisting law enforcement and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said Brown, who was wanted on multiple warrants out of Milwaukee, kidnapped his 2-year-old daughter on Tuesday, Oct. 17, stole a vehicle and headed south. He managed to avoid police in Illinois after they tried to pull him over for having his headlights off.

He ended up on I-65 in Tippecanoe County, leading police on a high-speed chase that ended when he drove through a roadblock and ended up going the wrong way in a construction zone. He stopped suddenly, and a police car rear-ended his vehicle, causing it to spin into a barrier wall.

Officers surrounded the car and ordered Brown to surrender, but he refused to get out. Police said he held a knife to the 2-year-old girl’s throat and threatened to hurt her. Officers broke the car’s back window and Brown handed her over; he then held the knife at his throat and cut himself.

Officers used a Taser to subdue him. He was taken first to a Lafayette-area hospital before being transported to an Indianapolis facility for life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed the interstate for several hours.