ISP Trooper saves elderly woman's life by performing Heimlich maneuver

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana State Trooper is being credited with saving an elderly woman’s life while she was choking.

Trooper Mike Lehmkuhler was enjoying a cup of coffee at Donut Bank on Diamond Ave. when he heard a woman coughing at the table next to him.

Lehmkuhler approached the woman and asked her if she was choking and she nodded yes. While the woman was sitting down, he performed the Heimlich maneuver and immediately cleared her airway.

Lehmkuhler received a hug from the women’s daughter who was with her and was thanked for saving her mother’s life.

Trooper Lehmkuhler has been with ISP for 17 years and has been an active SWAT team member for the last 11 years.