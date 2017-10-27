× Indiana man makes prosthetic legs for Great Dane puppy with three paws

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana puppy born without one of his paws is finally able to walk at a near-normal gait thanks to a prosthetic leg.

Tom Whitehurst makes prosthetic limbs for humans, but he agreed to make a series of free prosthetic left legs for Furgus, a Great Dane puppy adopted by Evansville residents Bill and Pam Lawrence.

The 16-week-old dog’s left leg is about half the length it should be and doesn’t have a paw.

But Furgus is now walking on his sixth prosthetic leg, and that version uses the joint from a child’s prosthetic arm for a knee.

He’ll need several more prosthetic legs as he grows.

Whitehurst tells The Evansville Courier & Press he now feels responsible for keeping Furgus walking “so I’ve got to keep doing it.”