Indiana Chinese Lantern festival coming to state fairgrounds on Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can add a taste of China to the holiday season by visiting the Indiana State Fairgrounds!

Starting on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23) and lasting through Jan. 7, 2018, the Fairgrounds’ Celebration Park will host the Indiana Chinese Lantern Festival, a celebration of Chinese arts and culture.

The festival includes 33 sets of larger-than-life lantern displays and more than 1000 LED components. Chinese artisans produced each display by hand, and visitors can explore their work through a walking tour. They’ll learn about ancient China and Chinese traditions along the way.

The event is presented by Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc.

Also look for performances from Chinese acrobats, craft demonstrations and traditional Chinese cuisine. The festival runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night of its run. In case of inclement weather, organizers will decide by 4 p.m. whether to close; those who’ve purchased events for that night will get a rain check for a future show.

The light show has been touring the country since 2015, making its way to 14 different U.S. cities from Atlanta to Spokane. Indianapolis will mark the tour’s 15th stop. Organizers hope to attract more than 50,000 visitors to see the displays, which include a 100-foot-long Chinese dragon and 30-foot-tall traditional Chinese arch.

Tickets cost $15 per adult and $10 per child; children 5 and under get in free while seniors and members of the military (with a valid ID) can get tickets for $12 apiece. A family four-pack (two adults, two children) is also available for $40.

For more information about times and tickets, visit indianalanternfest.com. You can also get tickets at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Box Office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.