How to watch Sammy Terry’s 55th Halloween special

Posted 8:49 pm, October 27, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fans of local Halloween legend Sammy Terry will be able to watch the 55th annual Halloween special on Facebook Live.

You can watch the special on Halloween night at 8 p.m. right here on Sammy Terry’s Facebook.

Sammy and George will be replying to live comments and there will be a special appearance from Vincent Price.

Mark Carter has continued as Sammy Terry following his father’s death in 2013.

Bob Carter was a beloved figure in central Indiana for his many Halloween specials on right here on WTTV.

