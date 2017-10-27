× High School Preview: class 6A begins tournament play

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s week two of the IHSAA football postseason, but for the big boys in 6A it’s playoff opening night.

The large class took a bye last Friday, but are rested and ready for the run to Lucas Oil Stadium and the top team in the state gets tested on the road.

Unbeaten Ben Davis takes it high-flying show to Lawrence, where the Giants meet the LC Bears for the second time. Bill Peebles underdogs were able to run the ball against the Giants in their first meeting, but fell 42-7. The Bears controlling the ball is the only way this game stays close in this MIC match-up.

On the other side of sectional 6, 6-3 Warren Central meets MIC foe Lawrence North. The Warriors whipped the Wildcats 53-3 during the regular season. Some other top 6A sectional semifinals include 5-4 Carmel and 1-8 Noblesville, red hot Avon tangles with improving Southport for just the 2nd time ever, and 7-2 Brownsburg battles struggling Perry Meridian for the first time ever.

In sectional 5, its Mudsock part two, where 5-4 Fishers hopes to complete a rare sweep of crosstown rival HSE on the Royals home field. Expect a gritty defensive duel in this one.

The other top teams taking the field in this win-or-go-home Friday include 5A power New Palestine, looking to stay unbeaten when they host 1-8 Muncie Central. Sectional 13 pits the game of the night, 8-1 Roncalli and 4-5 Cathedral at UIndy.