Former UIndy basketball player identified as victim in fatal south side I-65 crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man who died in Friday morning’s fatal I-65 crash was a former UIndy basketball player.

Omokhoje “Daniel” Dandu was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the area of mile marker 106 on the south side on reports of a serious accident.

Dandu was a 6’1″ guard for UIndy from 2010-2013. During his last season as a Greyhound, Dandu played in 26 games with 10 starts and averaged 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 steals per game.

The university released a statement regarding the passing of Daudu:

“The University of Indianapolis mourns the loss of Daniel Daudu, who is a well-loved alumnus and former student athlete. During his time on campus, Daniel impacted our entire community. Daniel will be remembered for his athleticism, sense of humor, generous smile and compassion for others. Our hearts and prayers go out to Daniel’s family, friends, UIndy basketball and the entire UIndy family.”

Dandu graduated in 2015 with a degree in marketing.