× Crash involving semi closes I-65 northbound and southbound near I-465 on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — All lanes of northbound I-65 are closed just north of the I-465 ramp on the south side after a crash involving a semi truck.

INDOT cameras showed the truck on its side in the middle of the interstate. Southbound lanes were also closed for cleanup, INDOT said.

This is a developing story.