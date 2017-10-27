× Broad Ripple’s Crackers Comedy Club has closed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The owner of Crackers Comedy Club confirms that the Broad Ripple location is closing for good effectively immediately.

Ruth-Ann Herber-Bunting tells us she’s closing the club because she wants to spend more time with family. Her daughter is in high school and her mother is getting older.

Although she said she wasn’t initially planning on closing the location now, Herber-Bunting recently let her staff go and figured the time was right.

She said all members of her former staff have gained employment elsewhere.

The downtown club will remain open.

The first Crackers opened in Broad Ripple in 1982. It moved to the Fashion Mall in 1984 and returned to Broad Ripple in 1999.