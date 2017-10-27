Blue Friday: “Man Cave” turned “Colts Cave”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Colts play the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday and we know some of you have the perfect spot to watch the game at home.

One example: A super fan known as “Cloney Dungy” transformed his basement and built a mini Lucas Oil Stadium. Click here to see more.

But he’s not the only one in town with a great “Man Cave” for game day. Jillian Deam joined “Cloney Dungy” to check out some of the best Colts Caves!

Do you have a great set-up? Share your photos with us on social media by using #ColtsCave.

You can watch the full video of the tours below.

Rick and Joanie Stevens' Colts Cave:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brent and Lisa Vogel's Colts Cave: