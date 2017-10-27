× A taste of December this weekend in central Indiana

A strong cold front moved across the state and caused temperatures to tumble during the day Friday.

Behind the front we’ll have lows near freezing and highs in the 40s this weekend.

As of now, Halloween looks cool and dry.

A second cold front will bring a chance for rain late next week.

A cold front brought cooler air on Friday.

The average date for our first hard freeze is near.

Our weekend will get off to a cold start.

Fall colors are at their peak across most of the state.

Highs will be in the 40s Saturday.

Highs will be in the 40s Sunday.

Lows will be near freezing through early next week.

Expect a cool, dry Halloween.