Police recover stolen classic car after traffic stop in Bartholomew County

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – A stolen classic Chevelle is no longer missing after Columbus police tracked it down this week.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the 1968 Chevelle was reported stolen from a garage on Monday. Officers following up on a tip spotted the car on U.S. 31 near Taylorsville around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers conducted a “high-risk traffic stop” and took the driver, 33-year-old Dustin M. Freese, into custody.

Freese was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.

Deputies with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office and detectives with the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted in the recovery of the stolen car, police said.