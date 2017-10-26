Lawrence police ask for assistance identifying possible armed robbery suspects

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Detectives with the Lawrence Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying three people who may be connected to an armed robbery.

Police say the robbery occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 21 at the Jamestowne Apartments complex, which is in the 4400 block of North Post Road.

The victim was leaving one of her apartment buildings and walking toward her car when she was approached by three males in dark clothing. One of the men confronted her with a handgun and demanded her purse.

She handed over her purse, and they fled the area on foot.

Officers located the victim’s purse, but some items like her credit card were missing.

About an hour later, the three people in these surveillance camera photos attempted to use the victim’s credit card at the Marathon station on E 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.

Detectives say the three males in the picture are wanted for questioning only at this point in time.

If you have any info about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477), 800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at http://www.CrimeTips.org.