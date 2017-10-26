Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to visit FFA convention in Indianapolis Friday

Posted 3:53 pm, October 26, 2017, by

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will be in Indianapolis Friday to participate in the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention.

The U.S. Department of Education says DeVos will give brief remarks at the convention in Bankers Life Fieldhouse around 8 a.m. before visiting the Ag Explorer booth in the Indiana Convention Center.

She also will hold a closed roundtable discussion with FFA student leaders.

DeVos was last in Indiana in September as part of her national “Rethink School” tour.

The FFA convention continues downtown through Saturday afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s