× Dry and sunny today, however rain and even a few snowflakes are possible this weekend along with our first hard freeze

We had the coldest morning in central Indiana since early April with wind chills in the 20s and morning lows in the low to mid 30s. We will rebound nicely this afternoon along with abundant sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonal and top out in the low 60s.

Clouds will increase overnight in advance of our next storm system. We’ll see some rain from that beginning Friday afternoon and continuing through the evening hours. By 3am Saturday we could even see a few wet flakes mixing in, but no accumulation is expected.

It will be a chilly weekend with precipitation ending on Saturday by the midday hours. The afternoon will be dry. Sunday morning will mark our first HARD FREEZE of the year. We’ll drop down to 29 degrees in Indy and the mid 20s outside of the metro. Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny and brisk.

Looking ahead to Halloween it will be dry with highs in the low 50s, with temperatures in the 40s for the Trick-or-Treaters on Tuesday evening.