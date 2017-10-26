× Carmel homeowner adds VP Pence scarecrow alongside ‘Trumpkin’

CARMEL, Ind– A President Donald Trump-themed scarecrow isn’t alone in Carmel anymore.

Last week, we introduced you to the “Trumpkin” outside a residence on Main Street, just west of the Arts and Design District.

The scarecrow is outfitted in a suit with a red tie and has a pumpkin head carved to look as though it is yelling. The pumpkin is topped with straw for hair and the scarecrow also features very small hands.

The display caused passerbys to stop and take selfies, and the homeowner said he was considering adding adding another one for Vice President Mike Pence.

The scarecrow was removed over the weekend and replaced with a sign reading “Gone to Mar-A-Lago…be right back.”

On Thursday, a Pence-themed scarecrow finally showed up by the Trump scarecrow. It donned a buttoned-up black suit with a blue tie. The pumpkin has a face with a neutral expression drawn on it with wrinkles around the eyes and forehead. It also has white hair styled similar to Pence’s.

It can be seen leaning out from behind a tree and holding an American flag.

Nobody answered when CBS4 knocked on the door to talk about the display.