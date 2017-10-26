× Butler’s exhibition opener special for Brunk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – Butler opens the LaVall Jordan era Saturday afternoon at Hinkle Fieldhouse when the Bulldogs tip off against NAIA member Hanover College.

The game also has special meaning to Southport graduate and Bulldog sophomore Joey Brunk. The 6-11 center’s late father “Big Joe” was a two-time NAIA All-American at Hanover in the late 70’s and early 80’s, ranking in the top ten of career points and rebounds.

“I’m excited to play Hanover,” said Brunk, who redshirted his freshman season to help care for his ailing father, suffering from brain cancer. “My dad’s number 50 was retired. He even has a plaque in the gym hallway.”

Brunk lost his father last April, so playing Hanover in Brunk’s first game back will have special meaning.

“There’s a personal side to this game,” added Brunk. ”The joke was always I was going to put Hanover on my list of schools. I grew up wearing a lot of Hanover stuff, but I was mad they were never on TV. I didn’t understand why Hanover wasn’t on ESPN. They told me it was different, but I didn’t get it. I grew up a big fan, so it’s cool.”

Butler and Hanover tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Hinkle.