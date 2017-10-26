× BSU professor explains why conspiracy theorists will be let down by JFK files

MUNCIE, Ind. – If you are hoping for breaking new details following Thursday’s release of the classified JFK flies, one Ball State professor says you will most likely be disappointed.

CBS spoke with Dr. Chad Kinsella, who is a professor of political science at Ball State University, about what Hoosiers can expect from the release of the files.

“I think conspiracy theorists will be let down following the release because if something major happened, we would already know about it,” he said.

Kinsella believes the assassination has intrigued the nation for decades because Kennedy was a popular president and the incident played out on television with a video of the incident.

When you look at data, you might be interested to find out that the majority of Americans polled lean on the side of a conspiracy theory.

According to polling conducted since the assassination, as recently as 2011, 61 percent of Americans believe more than 1 person was involved in the shooting.

Those who believed more than one person was involved were also asked who they thought was responsible for the assassination.

The top two theories listed were the mafia and the U.S. government, both respectively at 13 percent.

Even though it is known Lee Harvey Oswald lived in the Soviet Union for almost three years and had a wife of Russian decent, the Soviets came in ranked at 9th on the list.

Kinsella said outside of potential Area 51 files, this is the most anticipated classified government document release ever.

“When you take into account the level this reached in popular culture, this is the holy grail,” Kinsella said.

Do not expect it to be an easy or light read, he told us Hoosiers should expect it to take many hours to comb through the 2800 pages, with names redacted of people involved.

What might we learn about Lee Harvey Oswald from the release that we don’t already know?

Kinsella said their might be more details into where he was leading up to the assassination, details surrounding informants and possible insights into his time living in Russia from 1959-1962.

The files were released on Thursday night.