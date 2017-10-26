× A cool change is on the way

A series of cold fronts will bring a taste of December to central Indiana over the next few days. The first one will bring a chance for light rain and cause temperatures to tumble during the day Friday.

Behind the front we’ll have lows near freezing and highs in the 40s this weekend.

A second cold front will bring a chance for rain early next week.

As of now, Halloween looks cool and dry.

Temperatures will hold steady overnight.

We’ll have a dry Friday morning rush hour.

Rain is likely by mid-day.

Rain will end in Indianapolis by 6pm.

Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely Friday.

It will be colder this weekend.

We normally experience our first hard freeze of the season around this time of year.

Morning lows will be near freezing into early next week.

We’ll have a chance for rain on Monday.

We’ll have a sunny, cool Halloween.