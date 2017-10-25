× Wabash students charged with trespassing after attempted Monon Bell heist at DePauw

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – Four Wabash students face misdemeanor criminal trespassing charges after trying to steal the Monon Bell from DePauw University.

According to the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office, the theft happened over fall break. The students hid under the bleachers at the Lilly Center in Greencastle for six hours before going after the bell, which is awarded annually to the winner of the DePauw-Wabash football game.

The students wore white jumpsuits; two of them sported Barack Obama masks while another wore a Donald Trump mask. A fourth student served as the getaway driver.

As soon as the students unfastened the 300-pound bell, a pressure sensor went off and they knew they were caught red-handed.

Police confronted the students as they were wheeling the bell out of the building. They had zip ties and a dolly to help them pull off the theft. Investigators said surveillance cameras captured the students scouting out the bell a week before the theft.

Prosecutors said they had to make an example of the students by charging them with misdemeanor trespassing. They consulted with DePauw officials and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office before filing charges.

The students involved in the theft were Aaron Scott, Mason Owen Simmons and Schuyler Nehrig. They also had a getaway driver: Brendan McCoy. Nehrig is a kicker for Wabash’s football team.

The students have been offered a deferment program that will allow the case to be taken off their records as long as they stay out of trouble and perform community service.

The 124th Annual Monon Bell Classic between DePauw and Wabash is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11. This year’s game is at DePauw.