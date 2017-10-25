PHOTOS | Police seek suspect after armed robbery at northwest side business

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are trying to identify a man after an armed robbery at a northeast side beauty supply business last week.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the man walked into DJ Beauty Supply, 4235 Lafayette Rd., around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

He displayed a black semiautomatic handgun and demanded money, police said. He took some cash from the register and then left the store. The thief then got into a tan or silver Nissan Altima driven by a black female, police said; the vehicle fled southbound on Lafayette Road.

Police released surveillance photos of the man, who was described as about 6′ tall and between the ages of 20 and 30. He wore a black skull cap, black hoodie with “Orioles” printed on the front, black pants, and black and red shoes.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.