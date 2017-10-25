× Office of Attorney General warning residents of email scam

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Office of the Attorney General is warning residents of a email scam after numerous staff members were contacted regarding the phony email on Wednesday.

At around 12:30 p.m., staff members starting receiving calls from dozens of people nationwide asking about an invoice emailed to them that appeared to come from the Office of Attorney General.

The email stated: “Kindly find the enclosed invoice and advice ASAP. Thank you.”

It contained the name of an individual who works for a state contractor followed by an address and phone numbers corresponding to the Office of Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

These invoices are not legitimate and should not be paid nor answered in any manner by those receiving them.

Those who received these fake invoices are asked to file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division in order to document the scam.

Complaints may be filed here or you can call 1-800-382-5516.

Here is a image of the actual email being circulated: