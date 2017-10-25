× Greenfield man arrested after allegedly driving drunk to Indiana State Police post

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. – A Greenfield man is facing OWI charges after police say he drover drunk to meet a state trooper in Marshall County Tuesday.

Police say Trooper Patrick O’Keefe made arrangements to meet 57-year-old Scott Schroeder at the Indiana State Police Bremen Post to retrieve some of his belongings from a separate incident.

When Schroeder arrived around 5:37 p.m. and began speaking with O’Keefe, the trooper says he immediately suspected that the man was impaired.

After an investigation, Schroeder was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated endangerment. He was also arrested on active warrants for operating while intoxicated and criminal recklessness.

Police say Schroeder tested over three times the legal limit of .08% BAC.

Police want to remind the public to report impaired drivers by calling 911. Be prepared to give a vehicle description, location and direction of travel.