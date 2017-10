× Frost Advisory in effect Thursday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for all of central Indiana.

The advisory will be in effect from midnight through 9am Thursday.

Skies are expected to clear overnight allowing temperatures to drop in to the low to mid 30°s by Thursday morning. Winds will be light allowing for areas of frost to form.

Be sure to cover plants tonight, or bring them indoors, if you want to keep them alive.