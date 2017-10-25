Firearm found in student’s backpack at Arlington High School after fight

Posted 3:01 pm, October 25, 2017, by , Updated at 03:21PM, October 25, 2017

Arlington High School/file photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a gun was found in an Arlington High School student’s backpack Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. Police say the 17-year-old student had been suspended earlier in the day after a fight at the school.

The dean of students was asked to retrieve the student’s bag. The bag was open, and the dean told police he saw a silver handgun inside of it.

The gun was taken to the IMPD property room. The student has not been formally charged at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s