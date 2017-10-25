× Firearm found in student’s backpack at Arlington High School after fight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a gun was found in an Arlington High School student’s backpack Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. Police say the 17-year-old student had been suspended earlier in the day after a fight at the school.

The dean of students was asked to retrieve the student’s bag. The bag was open, and the dean told police he saw a silver handgun inside of it.

The gun was taken to the IMPD property room. The student has not been formally charged at this time.